CHRISTINE ANDORFER WARD, 59, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Born Dec. 30, 1960, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Theresa M. Andorfer and C. Philip Andorfer. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School, class of 1979 and Ball State University, class of 1983, and received her MBA from Indiana Tech in 2014. She worked at Roche Diagnostics for the last 12 years as a marketing specialist. She was an active parishioner and volunteer at the St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, where she was active in Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP) as a team member of the retreat program, as well and the food pantry. She was a former parishioner of St. Simon The Apostle and St. Monica in Indianapolis. She was passionately involved in activities of her two daughters including Irish Dance and both collegiate and international lacrosse. She was their biggest fan and cheerleader. Chris had a larger than life personality and was known for her sense of humor and kindness. She was a friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Rachel Ward and Monica (Rob) McCord; mother, Theresa; brothers, Mark (Jenny) Andorfer, Bob (Corina) Andorfer; sister, Denise Andorfer; sister in law, Matilde Lopez de Andorfer; as well as more than two dozen nieces and nephews. She was beloved by a large extended family and group of friends, especially her friend Maureen (Keith) Daehler who was always there for her. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Andorfer; and father C. Philip Andorfer. A Funeral Mass celebration is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Flanner & Buchanan - Carmel. Memorials can be made to Donate Life Indiana or the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation to benefit Cancer Art Therapy. To sign the online guest register, . visit flannerbuchanan.com