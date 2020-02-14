Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE "TINA" DEARING. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM FairHaven Chapel 6557 North Clinton St. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 5:00 PM FairHaven Chapel 6557 North Clinton St. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTINE "TINA" DEARING, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her residence. Born July 30, 1948, in Harrisburg, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Dale and Lois (Clark) Myers. She graduated from South Side High School. On Aug. 26, 2000, she married the love of her life, Steve Dearing, at their home in Fort Wayne. Tina worked for General Electric / BAE Systems in assembly for nearly 40 years before retiring. She was an active member of the local IUE 924, and served as steward and eventually Vice President during the late 1980's. Never one to shy away from sharing her opinion, Tina was a prolific writer, having written over 60 letters / articles in The Journal Gazette. She was a 5-time Golden Pen Award winner, and Letter of the Year in 1991, which she always considered her proudest personal moment. Her quick wit and sense of humor are the things those close to her will remember about her the most. Survivors include her two daughters, Jen Jonasch of Fort Wayne and Kris Dearing of Fort Wayne; son, Jeff (Nancy) Smith of Long Beach, Calif.; four grandchildren, Lauren Smith and Ava Smith, both of Long Beach, Calif., and Maggie McKeever and Quinn McKeever, both of Fort Wayne; two brothers, Richard (Kathy) Myers of Shelbyville, Ind., and Jeffrey (Janet) Myers of Zanesville, Ind.; and sister, Judith (Paul) Larocca of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She cherished her relationship with her life - long best friend, Maryetta Thomas of Fort Wayne. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and stepmother, Patricia Myers. A Celebration of Life Service is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at FairHaven Chapel, 6557 North Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling two hours prior from 3 to 5 p.m. James P. Hess PhD officiating. Memorial donations may be directed to Animal Care & Control of Fort Wayne. Arrangements and care trusted to Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 14, 2020

