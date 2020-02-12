CHRISTINE M. "CHRIS" GAYDAY, 58, of Ossian, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Ossian Health Care. Christine was born Feb. 11, 1961, in Fort Wayne and graduated from Elmhurst High School. She worked for FedEx and later in retail. She enjoyed playing sports and spending time with her family in her free time. Surviving family include her children, John Gayday, Natasha (Curtis) Nestleroad, and Kristian Gayday; grandchildren, Paityn and Parker; mother, Sally Hogan; and siblings, Theresa (Bill) Hosler, David Hogan, Nick (Cindy) Hogan, and Fran (Gary) Heyer. She was preceded in passing by her father, Nicholas J. Hogan; and brother, Jerry Hogan. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder, Ind., with viewing one hour prior. Burial will follow service at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020