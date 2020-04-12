CHRISTOPHER A. ZUBER, 58, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Jerry and Shirley Zuber. Christopher served his country as a member of U.S. Air Force. He, his father, and brother operated Diamond Sign for over 38 years. He was a "Friend of Bill" for 28 years. Christopher will be missed by his family especially his little boy, Zeus. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Zuber of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Jessie, Jenny, Donnie, and Sarah; six grandchildren, two brothers, and four sisters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020