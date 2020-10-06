CHRISTOPHER L. CROMWELL,58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in his home. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 25, 1961, he remained in the city where he served his community for over 30 years as co-owner of Deluxe Glass. Chris lived life to its fullest, with a big heart ready to help others. He loved his country and was a great patriot. Chris enjoyed good times, good food, and good friends, but his greatest joy was his daughter and his dog. Surviving are daughter, Rachel; father, Norman; and brother, Keith. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret. Funeral service is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family.