CHRISTOPHER L. SMITH, 42, of Plainfield, Ind.,passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1977 in Indianapolis, Ind. He received a B.A. from St. John's Seminary, where he also received his Master's in Theology. He was a former priest with the Fort Wayne - South Bend Diocese. Chris is survived by his parents, Tom and Becky (Carnes) Smith; his grandmother, Dona Smith; a brother, Scott M. (Sarah) Smith; and three nieces, Emilie, Lucie, and Katie Smith. A Funeral Mass is noon Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 1210 E. Main St., Plainfield, where friends may from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Washington Park North Cemetery, Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hendricks Regional Health Foundation, 998 E. Main St., Suite 105, Danville (IN 46122). Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 22, 2019