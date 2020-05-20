CHRISTOPHER LEE JUILLERAT
CHRISTOPHER LEE JUILLERAT, 23, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 27, 1997 and was a graduate of North Side High School where he also played on the baseball team. "Chris will be missed by all who's lives he touched during his time with us. Chris had a way of smiling with his eyes and you knew that he was happy to see you." He looked forward to spending his holidays with all of his family but also looked forward to his "Christmas Ham". He is survived by his mother, Theresa; sister, Jessica Garcia; son, Jaxon; and longtime companion, Alexis Hopkins, all of Fort Wayne. Chris also leaves behind his grandmother, Dora Garcia; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; niece, Avianna Garcia; and nephew, Alijah Garcia. He also leaves many friends who loved him dearly. Chris is preceded in death by his grandfather, Ernesto Garcia. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial service will be held immediately following, at Highland Park Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the family.

