CHRISTOPHER PAUL BROOKS, 51, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Christopher was the son of the late David R. Phillips and Marilyn Micheaux (Lee) Bennett who survive. Christopher was talented in writing rap lyrics, and poetry. He also loved cooking, sports, and hanging out with his family and friends. Surviving are his son, Chris Brooks; daughter, Krisha N. Brooks; siblings, Damon Green, Martina McLaurin, Kevin Sizemore, Constance Davis, and Charles Phillips; stepsister, Renee Hall; and grandmother, Gwendolyn E. Brooks. Christopher was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Micheaux; brother, Donnie Brooks Micheaux; and grandparents, Annanias Brooks Sr., Henry and Jimella Phillips. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., with calling one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 5, 2019