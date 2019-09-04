CHRISTOPHER RAY SHECKLER, 38, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Chris was the son of Jimmy and Cynthia Sheckler who survive. Chris graduated from Northrop High School. He earned his Associate's degree from Nashville Auto Diesel prior to earning his Bachelor's degree in Culinary Arts from The Art Institute. Chris served his country proudly in the Army National Guard where he was deployed in Iraq. Chris had been working in food truck and landscape service. Chris loved being busy. He enjoyed working on cars, camping, loved cooking, but nothing was more important than his children. Surviving are his children, Cole Hayden Ray Sheckler and Ariana Lenae Sheckler; fianc‚e, Amanda Smith; siblings, Tammy Sheckler and Randy (Vanessa) Sheckler; niece, Anna; and nephews, Justin and Kiell. Chris was preceded in death by his brother, Nickolas Johnson. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Eel River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chris's children's education fund c/o Jimmy and Cynthia Sheckler.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019