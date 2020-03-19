CHRISTOPHER "WOODSY" WOODS SR., 35, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born Oct. 16, 1984 in Fort Wayne Ind., he was a son of Keith and Linda (Beck) Woods. Chris graduated from North Side High School class of 2003. He played many sports, and also enjoyed watching them. He loved Ohio State football, but most of all the Oakland Raiders. The number 13 was also special to Chris is many ways. Chris had a huge heart and compassion for others. Chris is survived by his parents, Keith and Linda of Fort Wayne; siblings, Ronald R. (Rene) Hughes Jr. of Huntington, Carrie (James) Iwanick of Fort Wayne, Heather (Todd) Lee of Fort Wayne, Heidi Woods of Fort Wayne; his children, Christopher A. Woods Jr., Allyson K. Woods, Braylen A. Woods; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A service is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne. A graveside service will follow the service on Saturday at Prairie Grove Cemetery Association on Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne. A showing is from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2020