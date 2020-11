Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CHRISTOS's life story with friends and family

Share CHRISTOS's life story with friends and family

NAKOS, CHRISTOS N.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 110 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Showing also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 North Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with a Trisaigon memorial service at 7 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store