CINDA WOODS, 72, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, with her son by her side at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born and raised in Fort Wayne, on April 15, 1948,, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Zedro Aker and Elenora Mary (Householder) Aker. She was employed with Supermarket Services for 15 years and the NAPA warehouse for five years. Cinda leaves behind her aunt, Phyllis Lesh; son, Paul Woods; stepdaughter, Paula Woods; grandchildren, Kayla, Gabby, Jacob, Eric, Andy, Santana, Jayce, Capri, and Cash; sisters, Melody Konger and Sheri VanOsdale; sisters-in-law, Barb McDaniels, Sharon McDaniels and Jean McDaniels; brothers, Victor McDaniels and Danny Aker; brother-in-law, Kevin Konger; nieces, Lori McDaniels, Rhonda Crousore and Shyla Aker; nephews, Jerry McDaniels Jr., Jesse Karr, Ronald McDaniels Jr., Alan McClure, Brandon VanOsdale, Seth VanOsdale, Brian Keith McDaniels, and Victor Claude McDaniels; many great nieces and great nephews; many close friends especially, Amy and Kristen; and a special friend and partner, Robert "Bud" Sommers. Cinda was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Woods Sr.; sons, Bradley, Johnnie Joe and Chris; mother, Elenora Aker; father, Melvin Z. Aker; brothers, Jerry McDaniels, Ronnie McDaniels and Melvin C. Aker; nieces, Tammy McDaniel and Adrian McDaniels; and grandchild, Jody Fogle. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Three Rivers Baptist Church on Lumbard St., in Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne. Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at northernindianafuneralcare.com