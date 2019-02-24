CINDY M. (RHODA) STANFORD, 51, of Peachtree City, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. She was born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 8, 1967. She is survived by her father, Richard Rhoda; and sister, Vicky (Julian) Galvan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Rhoda. Memorials may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. at www.allencountyspca.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019