CINDY SHANNON, 64, of Arcola, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She loved her Harley Davidson, spending time at the beach, crafting, and her friends and family. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. She is survived by her children, Karma (Todd) McClain, Donald (Jolene) Mentzer, Julie (Joe Perkins) Kelly, William Jr., and Danielle Shannon; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Shannon Sr.; both parents; and brother, Terry Geisleman. Funeral service is noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow at Lindenwood Cemetery. All attendees are asked to wear jeans and Harley shirts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020