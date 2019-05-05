CLAIRE A. STEPNITZ, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Born, raised, and educated in Michigan; employed in Indiana and Massachusetts; retired in New Hampshire. He served during World War II in the Army Air Corps and traveled all of the U.S.A., its National Parks and Europe. He was a loving family man, warm-hearted friend, lively story teller, smart, skilled, and talented. Surviving are children, Claire (Kermit) Dollarhite, Nancy Stepnitz, Larry (Carolyn) Stepnitz, and Emily (Raymond) White; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, two wives, two children, and a great-grandchild. Graveside service is noon Monday, May 20, 2019, at Lakeside Cemetery, Decatur, Mich.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019