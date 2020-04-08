CLARA (MICKELINI) BLOOM, 97 passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 19, 1922, in Clinton, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Oliva Michelini. Clara graduated from Clinton High School in 1941. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and formerly of St. Jude Catholic Church. Clara's memberships also included the Rosary Sodality, G.E Quarter Century Club, and she volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital for over 16 years. Clara worked at General Electric for 41 years, retiring in 1984. She is survived by her numerous nieces and nephews including: Michael Mickelini, Joseph Mickelini, James Mickelini, John Mickelini, and Jeff Mickelini. A private service will be conducted at a later date. Burial at Fort Wayne Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Charles or St. Jude Catholic Churches. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 8, 2020