Or Copy this URL to Share

HATCH, CLARA DORETTA: Celebration of Life Memorial Service is from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Lakeside Park, Pavilion #1, 1401 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Please be prompt as service will be exactly one hour long. The family requests masks be worn. There will be hand sanitizer available.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store