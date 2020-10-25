CLARA LEE JONES, completed her earthly journey on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Born on Sept. 12, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a devoted woman of God as a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church (Fort Wayne, Ind.) and Abundant Life Center (Houston, Texas). Clara was in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) in World War II, an offical Legionnaire, a member of the local American Legion Post 148 and an Eastern Star. Clara was a graduate of Central High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. and earned two Associate's Degrees in Small Business Enterprise and Marketing. She had an illustrious career over her lifetime at the Fort Wayne Urban League, Multiple Sclerosis, East Wayne Head Start, the Employment Office, Metropolitan Open Housing Center, the Old Fort YMCA and 20 years at H&R Block. Clara volunteered as a poll worker every time there was an election. She was an avid community activist and served on several different organization boards. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Pamela Jones of Houston, Robin Hurt, Tonya Jones of Houston, and Tiffany Jones; sons, James Washington Jr., Greg Jones, Tyrone Jones (Houston); granddaughters Zondra Mills, Rochelle Dunson, Kershee Hurt and Kaseo Hurt; grandsons, Larry (Crunch) Jones, Chris Jones of Houston, James McDonald; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Lucie Godbold Johnson and CL Johnson; step-parents, James and Amanda Lewis; husband, Calvin Jones of Toledo, Ohio; son, Roosevelt (Rookie) Moore, Jr.; daughter, Luci Jones; and brother, James (Jack Rabbit) Lewis. The viewing is 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 2200 Smith St. Face masks and social distancing are required. The service will begin immediately after with 50 family members only. Interment at Covington Memorial Gardens. Livestreaming will be on Union Baptist Church Fort Wayne Facebook and Youtube pages. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com