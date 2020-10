Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CLARA's life story with friends and family

Share CLARA's life story with friends and family

JONES, CLARA LEE: The viewing is 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 2200 Smith St. Face masks and social distancing are required. The service will begin immediately after with 50 family members only. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store