CLARA LOUISE PEASE, 95, of Roanoke, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 5:03 a.m., at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 11, 1923, in Swanton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Albert J. and Lela M. (Smith) Fausz. She graduated from Union Center High School in Wells County in 1941. She married Burl E. Pease on April 20, 1946 in Markle; he preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2014. For 37 years, Clara was the executive secretary to the general manager at Kresge/Kmart Warehouse. She was a member of Huntington First Church of the Nazarene and Gideons Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and crocheting. Surviving are her sister, Londa Fausz of Huntington; a nephew, Randy Pease of Roanoke; and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, George B. Fausz and William D. Fausz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Gene Vickery officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke. Preferred memorials are to Huntington First Church of the Nazarene in c/o Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN 46750. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Clara Louise Pease. Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 19, 2019