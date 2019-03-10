CLARA MARIE MARKEY, 57, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, Clara was a daughter of the late Robert and Donna Markey. Clara was a manager for 38 years for several Dollar General Stores in the Fort Wayne area. She enjoyed bowling during her youth, horses, Indian crafts, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, April (Doug Benya) Markey, James Markey, and Christopher Markey; grandchildren, Natasha, Steven, Douglas, and Madisyn; great-granddaughter, Bella; siblings, Mary O'Grady, Robert Markey, Charles Markey, Diann McNabb, Tammie (Scott) Mashburn, and Howard Markey; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her companion, Chris Bickel. Calling is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLARA MARIE MARKEY.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019