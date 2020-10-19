CLARA MARIE NELSON, 93, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind. Born on Oct. 21, 1926, she was the daughter of Iris and Charles Ransome. She attended and graduated from New Haven High School. She met her husband, John, who was serving in the Army at a POW camp in the area. They moved to Indianapolis after the war. She was a loving homemaker raising their three sons, but also worked at LS Ayres and JCPenney. Clara was a charter member of Speedway Methodist Church and also attended Roberts Park United Methodist Church, Indianapolis, Ind. She is survived by her son, Ron (Bonny) Nelson of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Wendy Payne of Orange City, Fla., and Loretta Buffenbarger of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Owen Buffenbarger, Fisher and Sydney Payne; stepbrother, Carl (Phyllis) Saylor of Butler, Ind.; and stepsister-in-law, Patti Saylor of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Nelson Sr.; and sons, John E. Nelson Jr. and Gene E. Nelson, all of Speedway. Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway, Ind., with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown, Ind. Online condolences may be made at www.conklefuneralhome.com