CLARA ODEN, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne. Born in Safford, Ala., she was a daughter of the late William Oden and Annie Tabb. Clara loved to care for her family as a homemaker. She was a past member of True Love Missionary Baptist Church and most recently Restoration Christian Worship Center. Clara is survived by children, Marilyn (Joseph) Toro, Kasandra (Da'Shawn) Oden, and Frederick (Rachel) Oden, all of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, James Tabb and Ernest Robinson; sisters, Willie (Willie) Gardner, Martha Slaughter, Bette Figgs, Eloise Robinson, and Lucinda McGill; and many nephews and nieces. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Oden; two brothers, John Morgan and Arthur Mitchell; and sister, Rosie Brown. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Burial In Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020