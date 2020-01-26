CLARE LOUISE (MAYER) DANT, 90, loving wife and mother, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Born on Jan. 6, 1930 in Richmond, Ind., she was a daughter of Herbert and Henrietta (Tegeder) Mayer. She is survived by children, Gary (Sue) Dant, David (Jana) Wunderlich, Linda (Tony) Neuhoff, Jeffrey (Amy) Dant, Teresa Dant, David (Miriam) Dant, Sue (Paul) Metzger, Rob Dant, Tom (Tonya) Dant, Michael (Becky) Dant, and Mary Beth (Chris) Ross; sisters, Martha Yount and Patricia Mayer; 21 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Clare was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob; sister, Frances Mayer; and brother, Herbert Mayer, Jr. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 2929 Paulding Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020