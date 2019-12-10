CLARENCE ALBERT MONHOLLEN, 90, of New Haven, passed on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Born May 9, 1929, in Corbin, Ky., he was a son of the late William and Eva (Jones) Monhol len. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty (Linton); children, Jane (Marvin) Boger, John, Tom, Etta (Bob) Yoder, Linda (Kerry) Pulley, Mike (Sheila), and Jennifer (Bruce) Meyer; brother, Roosevelt "Trig" Monhollen; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 10, 2019