CLARENCE D. "WHITEY" or "SHORTY" ALLEN, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Born July 20, 1941, in Con-nersville, Ind., he was a son of John B. and Pearl A. Allen, both of whom preceded him in death. Surviving are his wife, Wanda M. (Ritter) Allen; three children, Brenda S. Allen, Christa D. Allen and Henry Allen; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one brother, and two sisters. He was also preceded in death by one child, two brothers, and six sisters. A Celebration of Life is from from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Memorials can be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020