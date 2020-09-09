1/1
CLARENCE D. BUSH
CLARENCE D. BUSH, 80, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Keokee, Va., he was a son of the late Clarence and Maude Elsie Bush. Clarence worked 35 years for the DANA Corporation and was a member of the Leo Masonic Lodge 224. He enjoyed watching Cubs baseball and IU basketball. Clarence is survived by his children, Vickie (Milt) Brown of Grabill, Ind., Robin (Terry) Moreland of Fort Wayne and Chad (Stacey) Bush of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; three great-grandchil dren; and siblings, Loretta Goodpastor and Jimmy Bush. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Linda Bush; one grandson, and a sister. Service is noon Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
10:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
10
Service
12:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
