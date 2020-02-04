CLARENCE L. SOEST, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, 3:45 a.m., at Hearth of Sycamore Village, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 3, 1925, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Clarence F. and Mary (Fuchshuber) Soest. Clarence attended South Side High School and graduated with the Class of 1944. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. On June 16, 1945, he married Betty Lou Hancock at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Clarence also served in the U.S. Air Force during Korea. He went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indiana Tech. He was a Mechanical Engineer at ITT Industries, retiring from Magnavox. Clarence was a member of the Lion's Club and enjoyed playing golf. Survivors include his daughters, Cindy (Bruce) Lange of Louisville, Ky., Nancy (Dan) Baer of Albion and Deborah (Rich) Beachy of LaOtto; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Soest, in 2008; and two grandsons. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling two hours prior to service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions in memory of Clarence may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or to the donor's choice. To send his family condolences online, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020