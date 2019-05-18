CLARENCE WILLIAM FIGEL JR., 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born Dec. 25, 1924, he was the son of the late Clarence W. and Melinda (Irmscher) Figel. He was the former owner of Figel Construction Co. Clarence proudly served his country during World War II. He was a 50 year member of the Summit City Lodge 170 F &AM. Clarence is survived by his children, Terry M. Figel, Patrick W. Figel and Charles W. Figel; stepdaughter, Angela Dunn; granddaughter, Kaylie Snodgrass; and grandson, Spencer Beaumont Figel. Masonic Memorial service is 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service Monday, May 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons-Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 18, 2019