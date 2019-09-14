CLARISSA MARTINEZ STULL, 50, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Jesus and Natividad Martinez. She was a 1992 graduate of Ball State University. She then graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University with her radiology certification. She married Darrin Stull on Sept. 19, 2001; he survives. She worked in radiology for many years, specializing in ultrasounds. She was also a leading ultrasound tech for animals. Clarissa was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. She enjoyed decorating her house, gardening, and loved her animals. Clarissa was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed watching them with Darrin. She also enjoyed traveling this beautiful country with Darrin and her family. Above all else she loved her family and spending time with them. She was the heart and soul of her family and will be greatly missed. Surviving are her three fur babies, Butch, Rizzo and Jagger; mother, Natividad Martinez; and siblings, Monica (Goran) Hair, Jesse (Lillian) Martinez Jr., Manuel (Laura) Martinez, and Suzi (Scott) Eberle; father and mother-in-law, Larry "Pappy" and Mary Lee Stull; brothers-in-law, Dennis Stull and Douglas (Elizabeth) Stull; a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Clarissa was also preceded in death by her father, Jesus Martinez; and brother, Moises Martinez. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County A.S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccomandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 14, 2019