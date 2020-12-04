1/
CLARK DEVERE O'SHAUGHNESSEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARK DEVERE O'SHAUGHNESSEY, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Barrington, N.H. Clark was born on June 8, 1955. Clark was raised in Aboite Township, Ind., and graduated from Concordia High School, Fort Wayne and Wabash College, Crawfordsville, Ind. Clark left behind his wife, Kristine; and daughter, Johanna. Clark is also survived by brother, Sean. Clark was preceded in death by brothers, Kevin and Kent; sister, Marilyn; and parents, Donald and Helen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved