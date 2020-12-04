CLARK DEVERE O'SHAUGHNESSEY, lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Barrington, N.H. Clark was born on June 8, 1955. Clark was raised in Aboite Township, Ind., and graduated from Concordia High School, Fort Wayne and Wabash College, Crawfordsville, Ind. Clark left behind his wife, Kristine; and daughter, Johanna. Clark is also survived by brother, Sean. Clark was preceded in death by brothers, Kevin and Kent; sister, Marilyn; and parents, Donald and Helen.



