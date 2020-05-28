CLAUDETTE MARIE CRAIGHEAD ESTABROOK, 70, died of Fort Wayne, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home from complications of ALS. A lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, she was the second child of eight and a daughter of Robert George (1917-1996) and Mary Catherine (Hollie Zartman) Craighead. She graduated Central Catholic High School in 1967, attended Ravenscroft Beauty College 1968, and met her husband, Dale Estabrook, while they both were working for the Time's Corners Roger's Market from 1964 to 1967. They were married in 1968 and have three children. After raising her family, Claudette took her first college class at age 43 and earned a Bachelor's degree from Ball State University in 1997 and Master's of Business Education in 2001. She worked as an Income Tax Practitioner from 1979 to 1987, a Teacher's Aide at Youth Services Center from 1988 to 1997, taught business classes at Carroll High School 1997, Coordinated ICE Internships at Churubusco High School from 1998 to 2006, and Coordinated Out - of - School Career Internships at Leo High School from 2006 to 2014. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dale Estabrook; mother, Mary Catherine Craighead of Fort Wayne; children, Kimberley (Shannon) Beard of Auburn, Bradley (Gail) Estabrook of Fort Wayne and Karla (Ron) Hertz of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Brandon Estabrook of Cincinnati, Ohio, Brock Estabrook of Fort Wayne, Marshall and Harrison Beard, both of Auburn, Tanner and Keegan Hertz, both of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brothers and sisters, Larry (Linda) Craighead, Charlene (Tim) Andersen, Mary Jo (Reed) Smedberg, Richard Craighead of Fort Wayne, Catherine Craighead of Centerbrook, Conn., Bill Craighead of Roanoke, and Beth (Don) Folzenlogel of Garrett. A Celebration of Life is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Ceruti's Summit Park, 6601 Innovation Blvd., Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2020.