ESTABROOK, CLAUDETTE MARIE CRAIGHEAD: A Celebration of Life is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Ceruti's Summit Park, 6601 Innovation Blvd., Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne.



