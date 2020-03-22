CLAUDIA JEAN MIDDLETON

  • "So very sorry girls.your mom was a beautiful Christian and..."
    - Tim and Pat Watts
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
CLAUDIA JEAN MIDDLETON, 82, passed Monday, March 16, 2020. She worked for Fuji Film. Surviving are daughters, Teresa "Terri" (Kent) Harman of New Haven and Tammy (Phil) Nation Huntsville, Ala.; sisters, Georgia (Jim) Adam of Houston, Texas, Sharon DeMoss of Whitesville, N.C. and Brenda Plummer of Sugarland, Texas; granddaughters, Andrea (Tommy) Branstrator of Grabill and Amanda (Kameron Phillips) Reuille of Monroeville; and two great-granddaughters, Lillian and Harper. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Thomas "Jerry" Middleton, in 2005. Private Family Services were held. A Celebration of Claudia's Life will be announced at a later date. She was laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred Memorials are to Hospice Home or A.S.P.C.A. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020
