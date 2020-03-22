CLAUDIA JEAN MIDDLETON, 82, passed Monday, March 16, 2020. She worked for Fuji Film. Surviving are daughters, Teresa "Terri" (Kent) Harman of New Haven and Tammy (Phil) Nation Huntsville, Ala.; sisters, Georgia (Jim) Adam of Houston, Texas, Sharon DeMoss of Whitesville, N.C. and Brenda Plummer of Sugarland, Texas; granddaughters, Andrea (Tommy) Branstrator of Grabill and Amanda (Kameron Phillips) Reuille of Monroeville; and two great-granddaughters, Lillian and Harper. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Thomas "Jerry" Middleton, in 2005. Private Family Services were held. A Celebration of Claudia's Life will be announced at a later date. She was laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred Memorials are to Hospice Home or A.S.P.C.A. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020