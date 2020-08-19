CLAYTON "ROWDY" TURNER III, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 29, 1964, he was the son of the late Clayton Jr. of Middlesboro, Ky., and Judy (Vibbert) Turner of Fort Wayne, who survives. He served in the United States Army and had an adoration for fishing and golf. Rowdy will be remembered for his generosity, love of playing guitar, spending time with his grandchildren, and witty sense of humor. He is survived by his loving mother, Judy Turner; grandmother, Edythe Vibbert; children, Autumn "Amber" (Steven) Shatto, Clayton "Brian" Turner IV and Allison Turner; six grandchildren, Ahmyah, Cameron, Avayah, Piper, Jackson, and Elijah; along with many extended family members and friends. Rowdy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clayton Sr. and Sarah Turner and Clyde Vibbert. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the family.