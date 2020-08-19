1/1
CLAYTON "ROWDY" TURNER III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLAYTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLAYTON "ROWDY" TURNER III, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 29, 1964, he was the son of the late Clayton Jr. of Middlesboro, Ky., and Judy (Vibbert) Turner of Fort Wayne, who survives. He served in the United States Army and had an adoration for fishing and golf. Rowdy will be remembered for his generosity, love of playing guitar, spending time with his grandchildren, and witty sense of humor. He is survived by his loving mother, Judy Turner; grandmother, Edythe Vibbert; children, Autumn "Amber" (Steven) Shatto, Clayton "Brian" Turner IV and Allison Turner; six grandchildren, Ahmyah, Cameron, Avayah, Piper, Jackson, and Elijah; along with many extended family members and friends. Rowdy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clayton Sr. and Sarah Turner and Clyde Vibbert. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved