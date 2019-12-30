CLAYTON W. MORR, 82, of Wawaka, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Kendallville on June 17, 1937, he was a son of the late John A. and Hildegard (Christen) Morr. He was co-owner of Morr Pattern Tool and Die and later co-owner of Baseline Tool Company with his wife. Clayton was a member of the Brimfield United Methodist Church, a 50-year member of the Kendallville Masonic Lodge 276 and the Fort Wayne Scottish Rite. He was also a member and past alumni of the DeKalb County Boxing Club. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Morr of Wawaka; three daughters, Christine (Ric) Jordan of Wawaka, Carol (Mike) Selby of Albion, and Jennifer (Wayne) Diehm Jr. of Kendallville; a son, Joel Streich of Rome City; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Delbert Morr; and two sisters, Jacqueline Hamlin and Darlene Root. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the funeral home with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Orange Township Cemetery, Rome City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , the Masonic Lodge 276, or the Brimfield United Methodist Church. www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 30, 2019