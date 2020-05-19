CLELLA E. "DUTCH" (PLATT) BROWN, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born Nov. 2, 1925, in Ossian, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence H. and Forrest M. (Woods) Platt. Clella was a member of Leo United Methodist Church for over 65 years, was a past president of United Methodist Women, a Matron of Eastern Star 278 for over 75 years, a member of the Scottish Rite Auxiliary, and a Guardian of Job's Daughters. Clella is survived by her sons, Larry (Deb) Brown and Gary (Kim) Brown, both of Fort Wayne; daughter, Terri (John) Shaver of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leon Brown Jr; half sister, Evangeline Allison; and sister, Alberta Swaim. A Private family funeral service will be held. Public calling, with social distancing, is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo. Memorial donations may be made to Leo United Methodist Church or Parkview Home Health & Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2020.