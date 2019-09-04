CLEM O. MOSES, 84, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1935, in Rittman, Ohio, the son of the late Clem O. and Icona Inez (Schell) Moses. On Aug. 3, 1987, he married Linda Good in Van Wert, Ohio. Clem worked in agriculture sales for many years. He loved all animals, especially his little girls who have crossed the "Rainbow Bridge." Surviving are his wife, Linda Moses. Clem was preceded in death by his son, Richard Moses. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Allen Co SPCA. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019