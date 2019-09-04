CLEO ELIZABETH (OLERICH) HARKENRIDER

Guest Book
  • "The greatest memory I have of aunt Cleo is her constant..."
    - Barb Grossman
  • "Aunt Cleo, I will miss you! I'm sure Uncle John, Mom and..."
    - Teresa Olerich-Cox
  • "I never called her anything but Aunt Cleo, she was..."
    - Ann Szilagyi
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. We will miss her! Her pies..."
    - Cindy Schmidt
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Anne Home Chapel
1900 Randallia
Ft Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLEO ELIZABETH (OLERICH) HARKENRIDER, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne, where she had lived almost five years. "She was known to all as "Aunt Cleo"." Born in Carroll, Iowa, she moved to Fort Wayne, as a young woman, to work at General Electric. She spent most of her career working with her husband as VP of Harkenrider Concessions. She always greeted her customers with her infectious smile. "Aunt Cleo" was a candy maker and baker extraordinaire and her pie crusts were one of a kind. She was a devoted wife, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her sister, Alva (Paul) Clay; and many nieces and nephews and all who loved "Aunt Cleo". She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Bob Olerich; and parents, Carl and Adelia (Eilers) Olerich. Public visitation is fron noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, 1900 Randallia Drive, where a private Mass will be held. Burial will follow in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials to Saint Anne Home.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details