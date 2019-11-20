CLEO WILSON JR., 80, passed away Monday Nov. 11, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Aug. 22, 1939 in Talladega, Ala., he was a son of the late Cleo Wilson Sr. and Ruby Robinson-Johnson. Cleo was an U.S. Army veteran. He was a machine operator at Rea Magnet Wire for 51 years and retired in 2016. He also worked for Cracker Barrel for 16 years. Cleo is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alice H Wilson of Fort Wayne, Inf.; children, Annette C. Moore, Pansy M (Kevin) King, Porsche R Wilson, Trent DeWayne Wilson Sr., Trent Dewayne Wilson Jr.; and a brother, Willie Lee (Barbara) Wilson of Desoto, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sasha King, Nanya Cox, Lynley (Michael) Moses, Torrey Wilson, Tonisha Cook, Takeisha (DeAngelo) Zeigler, Chelsea Wilson, Brandon Parnell, Detreck Wilson Jr., and Chantel Moore; and a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials may be made to the family in care of Alice H. Wilson. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019