CLEOTHA "TOEY" LUCILE HART, 93, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 1:54 p.m., at Lutheran Hospital. Born July 26, 1925, in Paulding, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Willis K. Feasby and Myrtle M. (Baker) Feasby. Toey was united in marriage to Thomas S. Hart on June 20, 1945 in Convoy, Ohio; he preceded her in death on April 5, 2001. She attended the Monroeville Church of the Nazarene. She was a 50 year member of the V.F.W. Toey was a homemaker. Surviving are her sons, Ronald L. (Robin) Hart of Ossian, Ind., and Tommy J. (Dinah) Hart of Ossian, Ind.; brother, Wayne Feasby of Payne, Ohio; sister, Donna (Leo) Martin of Monroeville, Ind.; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Jerry, Harold, and John Feasby; and a sister, Opal Marquardt. Private family burial will be held as Toey's final wishes. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2019
