CLETUS M HEIMANN, 89, of Monroeville, Ind., transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind., he was the son of Henry A. Heimann and Rose M. (Geels) Heimann. Cletus and Dorothy M. Korty married on Jan. 24, 1953. They have six children. Cletus was a 1948 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Purdue in 1952 followed by a M.S. in Agriculture in 1953 and Math in 1959. Cletus taught math for 39 years at Monroeville and Heritage High Schools, retiring in 1992. He also taught shop, vocational agriculture, woodworking, and driver's education. Cletus grew up on a farm where he and his brother, Eugene, raised acres of tomatoes. They'd pick a wagonload after school and haul them to market before school the next day to sell. Their tomatoes earned them a Grand Championship at the Indiana State 4-H Fair. Cletus enjoyed playing cards, going camping, taking the family camper on summer trips and was a member of the Golf League. He enjoyed anything Purdue. He and Dorothy have been members of St. Rose Catholic Church for over 60 years, where he served as a lector. He was also on the Town Board for eight years and president from 1976 to 1977. Cletus is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy; son, Michael (Carol) of Warsaw, Ind.; son, Stephen (Ann) of Columbus, Ind.; daughter, Carolyn (Steven) Urbine of Fort Wayne; son, Doug (Lisa) of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Mary Rose Heimann of Fort Wayne; son, Christopher (Maho) of Tokyo, Japan; sister, Marjorie Shell of Decatur, Ind.; grandchildren, Olivia Eppley, Benjamin Heimann, Shane Heimann, Matthew Heimann, Emily VanOsdol, Danielle Urbine, Kylie Morrison, Scott Urbine, Sarah Christ, Abigail Heimann, and Melisa Heimann, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. In following Cletus's wishes, cremation was chosen. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will not be a traditional visitation. A community memorial Mass will be held in the future. The family would appreciate it if everyone would sign the online guestbook at www.zwickjahn.com and write about some pleasant memories of Cletus. Memorials in Cletus' memory may be made to St. Rose School or the Community Youth Center in Monroeville. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020