CLETUS RUMSCHLAG, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Born Jan. 13, 1929 in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of the late Clara and Louis Rum schlag, the 10th out of 15 children. He attended 12 years of school at Decatur Catholic, graduating in 1946, helping out on the family farm as he grew up. He served his country in the U.S. Army from Dec. 11, 1950 through Sept. 11, 1952 during the Korean War. He married Kathleen Ann Terveer on Sept. 17, 1955 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur, Ind. Cletus and Kathleen moved to Fort Wayne in 1956, where the first of their five children were born. Cletus was employed by Colonial Mortgage Company for 22 years, after which time he earned his Realtor's License. After several years as a realtor, he worked for the diocese of Fort Wayne/South Bend for 20 years doing parish audits. Upon retirement, Cletus became very active with the St. Vincent De Paul Society in his home parish St. Charles Borromeo, also volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul store where he helped in the wood shop making bunk beds and dressers. He was also very active and proud to participate with the Korean War Veterans Association for many years, serving as their secretary and treasurer. Cletus is survived by his five children, Suzanne (James) Zschernitz of Fort Wayne, Ind., Eric (Nancy) Rumschlag of Noblesville, Ind., John (Denise) Rumschlag of Indianapolis, Ind., William (Elizabeth) Rumschlag of Newport News, Va., and Joseph Rumschlag (Fianc‚e Kris Schaadt) of Fort Wayne, Ind.;, nine grandchildren, Kathleen, Karl, Hannah, Elise, Ryan, Maria, Jenny, Krista, and Kelsey; and siblings, Mary Catherine Rumschlag of Abington, Va., Jean Rumschlag of Milwaukee, Wis., Louis Rumschlag of Decatur, Ind., Tom Rumschlag of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Monica (Cliff) Wyss of Coldwater, Mich. Cletus was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Rumschlag; sisters, Sr. Clare Ann Rumschlag, Margaret Becker, Esther Rosenbeck, Dorothy Rumschlag, and Delores Schmitt; and brothers, Denny, Herman, and Jerome Rumschlag. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Monsignor Robert Schulte officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Decatur, Ind. Memorials may be made to St. Jude (Fort Wayne) Capitol Campaign, the St. Vincent De Paul Society, St. Jude Church, or for the Masses. To sign the online guestbook visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 3, 2019
