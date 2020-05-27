CLIFFORD BOGER, 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, in North Manchester, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Russell and Opal Boger. Clifford retired from Norfolk & Southern railroad after 40 years. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army, earning three Bronze Stars during the Vietnam War. Cliff enjoyed a good cup of coffee, tinkering on Wheel Horse tractors and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Retcher of Churubusco, Ind., and Shannon (Todd) Rhodes of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and eight siblings, Judy Hite and Marty (Howard) Bowlby, both of Fort Wayne, Linda (Ken) Martin of Poneto, Ind., Bonnie Valente of Redford, Mich., Donna (Richard) Flecker of Cromwell, Ind., Phillip Boger and David (Phyllis) Boger, both of Columbia City, Ind., and Marvin (Jane) Boger of Syracuse, Ind. A graveside service with military honors is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Scipio Cemetery of Harlan, Ind. Calling is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.