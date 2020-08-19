CLIFFORD E. TANNER SR., 81, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Blossburg, Pa., he was a son of the late Harry C. and Nettie M. (Rhodes) Tanner. He married Elizabeth A. (Imbody) Tanner on Aug. 4, 1962, in Fort Wayne. Clifford served honorably in the Marine Corps in Moorehead, N.C. He was a warehouse house manager at Truestar Inc. for 35 years. He retired as a courtesy driver for Kelley Chevrolet. Clifford enjoyed fishing and loved his Lord and Savior. Above all else he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Surviving are his children, Clifford E. (Julie) Jr., Dean A. (Angelina), Patrick C. (Mischelle), Kevin D. (Scheryl), and Pamela S. (Daniel) Burget; several grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry L. Clifford was also preceded in death by his son, Carl E. Tanner; granddaughter, Kristie M. Tanner; and four siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice, American Heart Association
, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the Diabetes Foundation.