CLIFFORD "MIKE" HULLINGER, 74, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Hazard, Ky., Mike was a son of the late Clifford and Ruth Hullinger. Mike graduated from South Side High School and from International Business College. Mike served his country as a Vietnam Era Army veteran. Mike worked for Dana for over 40 years prior to retiring. He absolutely loved watching IU basketball. He also enjoyed NASCAR, woodworking, and spending time with his family. His funny sense of humor will never be forgotten. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Diane Hullinger; children, Todd (Tara) Hullinger, Matt Hullinger and Rebecca (Ben) Ralston; grandchildren, Peyton, Dylan, Morgan, Max, Ella Jane, and Rosie; great-grandson, Jaxon; and siblings, Gary (Judy) Hullinger and Debbie (Rob) Roehm. Service is 4 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 2 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.