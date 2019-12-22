Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLIFFORD O. KOCKS. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

CLIFFORD O. KOCKS, 85, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 25, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Cliff was the son of the late Edward and Elsie Kocks. He also served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Cliff worked for 30 years at International Harvester. He was also a self employed handy man "He could fix anything". He enjoyed camping and fishing. Cliff is survived by his wife, Linda Shepherd - Kocks of Fort Wayne; children, Cindy (Tom) Henry of Fort Wayne, Kevin Kocks of Huntertown, Barry Kocks of Fort Wayne, Scott (Amy) Kocks of Roanoke, Mark Kocks of Fort Wayne, and Angela Kocks - Schmidt of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Chris (Shelly) Fancher of Thompson's Station Tenn., Tracy (Deb) Fancher of Woodburn Ind., and Kelly (Aaron) Snyder of Spencerville, Ind.; step-daughter-in-law, Molly Miller of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; 14 step grandchildren; nine great;grandchildren; the mother of his children, Marty Kocks - Hamrick of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. Cliff was also preceded in death by his brother, Herb "Cookie" Kocks; sister, Constance Kocks; and stepson, Tony Miller. Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community Oratory of Saints Joachim and Anne, 1900 Randallia Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or the Saint Anne Oratory. To sign the online guestbook, visit



