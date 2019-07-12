Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLIFFORD PATTERSON. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

CLIFFORD PATTERSON, 61, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind. Born in Tulsa, Okla. at St. Francis Hospital, Cliff was a son of the late Leonard Patterson and Helga Patterson, who survives. Raised in Tulsa along with brother Ralf and sister Patty, Cliff enjoyed childhood exploring the world around him, always under the watchful eye of his older brother Ralf, and of course both of the brothers looking after little sister Patty who was always getting in (or getting them!) into trouble; at least it seemed that way to the boys! Cliff inherited a lifelong appreciation of the outdoors from his Dad as they spent countless hours fishing and hunting around northeastern Oklahoma. They even fished in cold weather with a custom crafted "crappie top" on the small boat, which Leonard had designed and built. As Cliff got older, he enjoyed camping and fishing with Ralf and his friends as trips to the lake were a frequent activity. Cliff's first job was "subcontracting" to brother Ralf - throwing a paper route, and paid in pop and candy. Years later the brothers would team up again for a much larger endeavor: creating sophisticated software for a fortune 500 company, the pay was much better. Right after graduation, Cliff spent the summer "seismographing" with brother Ralf in Michigan and Kentucky. Their first night in Paducah, Kentucky saw the two brothers eating at Pizza Hut, and Cliff having an illicit beer. Cliff attended college where he learned drafting; this translated into a very successful career as a civil engineer and project designer. Cliff was recruited by a large, well-known civil engineering firm in the Fort Wayne area. When the recession hit, the large company downsized. Cliff was the last man standing. Cliff has mentored several associates over the years, and he will be sorely missed. It was in Fort Wayne he met and married his wife of 24 years, Jody. They enjoyed a lot of love and laughs. They have many good friends and family with whom they made many happy memories ... camping and canoeing and miles and miles on the Harley. They raised their own answer to prayers, beloved daughter Myanna. Cliff had always been good with kids, so he made for an amazing father. He would do anything in his power to take care of his family and give them anything they asked for. Cliff and Jody were beyond happy to have and be a family. In that family they took many vacations many trips and shared many laughs. Cliff laughed with his whole body and his smile was sooo big and contagious. "The world will be a little bit emptier without Cliff, but as his wife I will especially miss his laugh. Cliff was one of the kindest and most caring men. He loved his wife and daughter in a way that you noticed just by walking in the room. He was kind to all and had a way to make everyone feel special. Cliff was the man you could call if you ever were in a bind and you knew he'd be there with no hesitation." Cliff is survived by his wife, Jody; daughter, Myanna; mother, Helga; brother, Ralf (Polly); sister, Patty (Kevin) Harrell; numerous nieces and nephews; and of course his shadow and faithful sidekick, Dill. Cliff was also preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit



