CLIFFORD WILLIAM CHAFFEE, 74, of Syracuse, Ind., died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Cliff was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1946. Cliff was a retired member of the Air National Guard of Indiana, an avid boater and traveler, as well as an accomplished businessman. Cliff was a cofounder of BRC Rubber & Plastics, Inc. founded in 1973 and still services the automotive and industrial markets today. Cliff is survived by his brother, Charles Chaffee, and his wife, Karen. Cliff is also survived by four nephews and their spouses, Troy and Liz, Brad and Jen, Scott and Angie, and Todd and Candice, all of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Helen Chaffee; uncle, Richard; and aunt, Wilma Parker. The family will be holding a private service. The family requests any memorials be made to the S.P.C.A., local food banks, or a charity of donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Chaffee family, may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com