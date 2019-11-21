CLINT LEONARD, 62, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Paulding, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Peggy Leonard. Clint was the owner and operator of Lake Crescent Resort in Crescent City, Fla. He previously worked as a respiratory therapist at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his sister, Christina (Steve) Stewart; nieces, Amber Stewart and Sarah (Paul Robinson) Stewart, all of Fort Wayne; and his dog, Tater Tot. Private services will be held at a later date in Florida. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 21, 2019